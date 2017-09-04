Man flown to hospital after Muhlenberg Co. shooting

A shooting is under investigation in Muhlenberg County.

According to the sheriff's office, it happened Sunday evening in Powderly at a home on Red Bud Lane.

Few details are available right now, but deputies tell us a man was shot in the leg and then flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.

No word on how he’s doing.

The sheriff's office is still investigating.

We'll keep you updated.

