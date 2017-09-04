Toddler's remains found in concrete at KS home

The remains were found in a concrete structure in the house. (Source: KWCH/CNN)

WICHITA, KS (KWCH/CNN) - The remains of a 3-year-old child were found this weekend in a concrete structure found inside a house in Wichita.

Police said they were called to the scene Saturday after the property owner complained of an odor from the concrete structure.

Officials later found the remains inside the structure.

"It was a green tarp, but you can see it was a box. Heavy - looked like, you hate to say it, but a small coffin because it was the size of a toddler bed. Very heavy. Took a forklift to get it out," said neighbor Fernando Ruiz.

It's unclear how or when the child died.

Two people who resided in the home were arrested last week in connection to a child custody case and are being held in the Sedgwick County, KS, Jail.

State officials said one of those arrested is connected to a 3-year-old who went missing back in July.

However, police have not said if that's the child found dead.

