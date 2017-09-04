Federer, Nadal, del Potro eye spots in US Open quarterfinals

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Madison Keys, of the United States, reacts after breaking the serve of Elena Vesnina, of Russia, during the U.S. Open tennis tournament, early Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in New York.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Rafael Nadal, of Spain, celebrates after defeating Leonardo Mayer, of Argentina, during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Roger Federer, of Switzerland, watches Feliciano Lopez, of Spain, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) - Former champions Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro try to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals, while top-seeded Karolina Pliskova and No. 4 Elina Svitolina face American opponents in women's fourth-round matches.

Federer brings an 11-0 record against No. 33 seed Philipp Kohlschreiber into their night matchup. The top-seeded Nadal faces Alexandr Dolgopolov on Monday afternoon.

The No. 24 seed del Potro faces sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem, with the winner getting Federer if the five-time champion can improve his 31-1 record in night matches at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Pliskova opens the Labor Day schedule against unseeded Jennifer Brady. Svitolina meets No. 15 seed Madison Keys in the nightcap.

Keys, Brady and No. 20 seed CoCo Vandeweghe are trying to join fellow Americans Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens into the women's quarters.

