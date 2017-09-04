Le'Veon Bell signs franchise tender, returns to Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell is officially back at work with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bell signed his franchise tender on Monday, clearing him to return for the 2017 season. The team placed the franchise tag on Bell in February. He declined to sign his one-year, $12.1 million tender while waiting to see if a long-term deal could be reached. When the Steelers and Bell did not come to an agreement by the mid-July deadline, Bell opted to skip training camp and work out on his own.
The Steelers were given a two-week roster exemption for Bell, meaning they can carry an additional player on the 53-man roster.
Bell worked out with the rest of the team Monday. His status for Pittsburgh's season opener in Cleveland is uncertain.
