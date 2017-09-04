Bike Hike and Paddle now 26 years strong

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of people flocked to Waterfront Park Monday for the annual Hike Bike and Paddle.

The event has been a city favorite for 26 years. This year, the bike share LouVelo bikes were part of the pack that raced 9.5 miles.

Prior to the Bike Hike or Paddle, there were fitness demonstrations which included yoga, tai chi, Zumba and pickleball. Then participants picked from a 5K hike, 9.5-mile bike ride or a paddle on the Ohio River.



“I like to get on my bike, ride it and race other people,” Wyatt Wilson said.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android



Wyatt’s older brother, Charlie, said he has been riding on the back of his dad’s bike since he was born and now, at 11 years old, he gets to ride his own bike.



Mayor Greg Fischer said the event is free to encourage Louisvillians to get active on a day most people have off.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.