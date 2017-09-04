Georgia QB Eason to miss Notre Dame game with sprained knee

By CHARLES ODUMAP Sports Writer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Quarterback Jacob Eason will not play in No. 15 Georgia's game at Notre Dame after spraining his left knee in last week's win over Appalachian State.

Coach Kirby Smart said Monday that Eason's status is "week to week." Smart says the injury will not require surgery.

Freshman Jake Fromm is expected to start against Notre Dame on Saturday night after replacing Eason in the 31-10 win over Appalachian State.

Eason, a sophomore who started the final 12 games last season, was hurt midway through the opening quarter of the season-opening win. Smart says he is "just disappointed for Jacob because of how hard he worked and how much better he had gotten."

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.