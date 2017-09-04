WATCH LIVE: Petrino talks Cards win over Purdue, previews UNC - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE: Petrino talks Cards win over Purdue, previews UNC

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: University of Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino is talking to the media following the Cards win over Purdue and ahead of their game at University of North Carolina.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. 

Watch the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

