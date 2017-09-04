AP source: NFL considers moving Dolphins opener against Bucs

MIAMI (AP) - For the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the season might begin sooner than expected, thanks to Hurricane Irma.
The NFL is considering moving the Dolphins-Bucs opener in Miami to another site or earlier this week because of the hurricane, a person familiar with the discussions said Monday. The person confirmed the discussions to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league and teams aren't talking publicly about the options.
Switching the game to Thursday or Friday is being considered, the person said, because Irma could threaten South Florida over the weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT Sunday.
Playing the game at another site Sunday is also being discussed, the person said. The teams share the same bye week in November, but would prefer to avoid moving the game to that weekend, because it would mean both teams would play 16 weeks in a row.
If the game is moved to earlier this week, the decision must be made by Tuesday because of the logistics involved, the person said. The decision will be made by the league with input from the teams, the person said.
"We will monitor the situation throughout the week and remain in close communication with both clubs and local officials," said Michael Signora, vice president of football communications for the NFL.
Dolphins coach Adam Gase said he has received updates on the status of the game but declined to discuss options.
"They tell us when to play and show up," Gase said. "We just kind of wait and see right now."
Another concern for the Dolphins is potential damage to their stadium. A new canopy added last year was built to withstand a Category 4 hurricane.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine .
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Houston's mayor insists that America's fourth-largest city is "open for business," but major disasters that Harvey created are by no means resolved.More >>
Houston's mayor insists that America's fourth-largest city is "open for business," but major disasters that Harvey created are by no means resolved.More >>
Trump has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Obama-era DACA program, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally.More >>
Trump has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Obama-era DACA program, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally.More >>
The most exposed consumers tend to be middle-class people who don't qualify for the law's income-based subsidies, including early retirees, self-employed professionals and business owners.More >>
The most exposed consumers tend to be middle-class people who don't qualify for the law's income-based subsidies, including early retirees, self-employed professionals and business owners.More >>
Houston officials are turning their attention to finding temporary housing for those in shelters and getting enough gasoline for people to fill up their carsMore >>
Houston officials are turning their attention to finding temporary housing for those in shelters and getting enough gasoline for people to fill up their carsMore >>
Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidentsMore >>
Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidentsMore >>
A police chief gives out some unorthodox advice for those who have lost a loved one: Go see a mediumMore >>
A police chief gives out some unorthodox advice for those who have lost a loved one: Go see a mediumMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewideMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewideMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewideMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewideMore >>
Angels Flight, Los Angeles' beloved little railroad, is reaching for the heavens againMore >>
Angels Flight, Los Angeles' beloved little railroad, is reaching for the heavens againMore >>
With major roads swamped by flood, photographer heads for Port Arthur by airMore >>
With major roads swamped by flood, photographer heads for Port Arthur by airMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
Two crises unfold in Paul Schrader's "First Reformed," which has its world premiere Thursday at the Venice Film Festival _ one spiritual, the other environmentalMore >>
Two crises unfold in Paul Schrader's "First Reformed," which has its world premiere Thursday at the Venice Film Festival _ one spiritual, the other environmentalMore >>