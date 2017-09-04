Multiple people injured in Lyndon crash

The wreck was reported near the intersection of North Hurstbourne Parkway and LaGrange Road shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: James Thomas/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Emergency crews are responding to a multi vehicle injury crash in Lyndon.

The wreck was reported near the intersection of North Hurstbourne Parkway and LaGrange Road shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The number of people injured and the extent of the victim’s injuries have not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Traffic has been shut down around the crash. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.