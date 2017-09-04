No. 1 Bama grieving after fatal shooting of assistant's son

It was the debut the Auburn Tigers have been waiting for. The debut of new quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Stidham had a solid first game at Jordan-Hare Stadium throwing for 185 yards and two scores.More >>
It was the debut the Auburn Tigers have been waiting for. The debut of new quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Stidham had a solid first game at Jordan-Hare Stadium throwing for 185 yards and two scores.More >>
The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked...More >>
The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked Crimson Tide.More >>
Mississippi quarterback Shea Patterson threw for 429 yards and four touchdowns, giving Matt Luke a successful debut as head coach as the Rebels defeated South Alabama 47-27 Saturday night in the season opener for...More >>
Mississippi quarterback Shea Patterson threw for 429 yards and four touchdowns, giving Matt Luke a successful debut as head coach as the Rebels defeated South Alabama 47-27 Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.More >>
The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked...More >>
The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked Crimson Tide.More >>
It’s common practice to see bigger schools begin their seasons with an easy win over smaller schools. Alabama opted for something different this season.More >>
It’s common practice to see bigger schools begin their seasons with an easy win over smaller schools. Alabama opted for something different this season.More >>
The Mercedes-Benz Stadium, traditionally the home of the Atlanta Falcons, is the site of the Alabama-Florida State game Saturday night, which is being billed as the greatest college football match-up to begin the season. WSFA 12 News got the "grand tour" of the $1.6 billion stadium Friday.More >>
The Mercedes-Benz Stadium, traditionally the home of the Atlanta Falcons, is the site of the Alabama-Florida State game Saturday night, which is being billed as the greatest college football match-up to begin the season. WSFA 12 News got the "grand tour" of the $1.6 billion stadium Friday.More >>
Many people in Alabama have ties to the areas of Texas affected by flooding and are deeply moved by what they are seeing.More >>
Many people in Alabama have ties to the areas of Texas affected by flooding and are deeply moved by what they are seeing.More >>
It may be a new setting at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but playing in big games is nothing new for the Crimson Tide.More >>
It may be a new setting at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but playing in big games is nothing new for the Crimson Tide.More >>
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban says defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has been released from the hospital.More >>
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban says defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has been released from the hospital.More >>
Alabama fans can expect nothing but the best at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.More >>
Alabama fans can expect nothing but the best at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.More >>