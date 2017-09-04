Fallout from Utah nurse arrest: Policy changes, apologies

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Nurse Alex Wubbels, right, displays video frame grabs of herself being taken into custody while her attorney Karra Porter looks on during an interview, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Wubbels followed hospital policy a...

By BRADY McCOMBSAssociated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Officials at a Utah hospital where a nurse was arrested after refusing to allow police to draw a patient's blood are apologizing that security officers didn't intervene and saying they've implemented policy changes.

The announcements Monday mark the latest fallout from nurse Alex Wubbels' release last week of the July 26 body-camera footage showing a Salt Lake City police officer dragging her from University of Utah Hospital.

The officer has been put on leave and his agency apologized.

But Monday's mea culpa from University of Utah Police Chief Dale Brophy marked his first public comments on the reaction by his officers at the hospital.

Brophy says none of the hospital officers have been disciplined but will receive additional training.

Wubbels and her attorney weren't immediately available for comment.

