Arnoldtown Road closed following crash that injured 6

A two-year-old girl was flown to Vanderbilt University Hospital in critical condition.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several people were hurt in a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Arnoldtown Road and St Andrews Church Road at 2:38 p.m., according to MetroSafe.

They said the crash involved an SUV and a car.

At lease six people are reported to be injured.

Part of Arnoldtown Road is closed in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

