Coroner confirms identity, cause of death of passenger in Sunday's Daviess Co. accident

The Daviess County Coroner has confirmed the identity and cause of death for the passenger killed in a single vehicle accident early Sunday.

According to the coroner, Cody Glover, 21-years-old, of Owensboro, died as a result of drowning. Glover was the passenger in Porsche Boxster when it left the roadway and overturned into a lake.

[RELATED: 'Alcohol & speed believed to be factors' in fatal Daviess Co. accident]

The driver of the vehicle initially refused medical attention at the scene but was later checked at the hospital.

Blood alcohol test results are still pending, but the original press release sent Sunday states, "Alcohol & speed are believed to be factors at this time."

We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.