Woman dragged from Starbucks store, kidnapped by ex-boyfriend

Witnesses said victim Virginia Paris tried to seek help inside the coffee shop before the suspect dragged her back into a car and sped off. (Source: Twitter/Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office)

GOODYEAR, AZ (KNXV/KEYT/CNN) - A woman and her kidnapper were spotted Monday at a Starbucks in Arizona after disappearing from California on Friday.

"I saw them coming to the car and she was trying to get away," said one unidentified witness.

Police said the victim's ex-boyfriend, Joseph Hetzel, kicked Paris back into the car.

"As he did that she tried to get out, he ran back over to her side and then got in her side," said a witness.

Authorities said Hetzel and Paris drove away, but the woman threw the car registration out the door.

"Throwing the car registration out the door was just another way to say, 'It's me,'" said Kelly Hoover, who works for the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office.

Hoover said Hetzel kidnapped Paris on Friday in Solvang, CA.

Police said Paris was in the process of getting a restraining order against Hetzel.

"At this point we believe she's in danger, we believe she was taken against her will, we're very concerned for her safety," Hoover said.

According to police, Joseph Hetzel spent time in prison and has access to guns.

Paris was taken in a 2015 Chrysler 200 with California license plate number "7NGE514."

Police said Hetzel is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

