$100K bond set for man suspected of shooting woman in head

Andre Morris is accused of shooting a woman in the head. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is charged with attempted murder and other charges for allegedly shooting a woman.

Andre Morris, 48, was arrested on Sunday.

In court Monday, a prosecutor said Morris is accused of shooting a woman in the head.

No other information about the incident was immediately released.

A judge set Morris' bond at $100,000. He is not allowed to have contact with the victim or possess a firearm.

Morris is due back in court on September 14.

