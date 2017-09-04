Police: Owensboro teen arrested after shooting another teen

A teenager was arrested after Owensboro police say he shot another teen.

We're told it happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of West 10th Street and Omega Street.

Officers say a 16-year-old boy shot another 16-year-old boy in the stomach. The injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

The shooter is charged with assault and wanton endangerment.

The case is still under investigation and more charges are possible.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.