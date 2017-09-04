Union Labor Day event raises thousands for Louisville Zoo programs

This is the 18th year for the Labor Day at the Zoo Picnic & Car Show. (Source: James Thomas/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Each year, thousands of union members in Louisville take their families out for the Labor Day at the Zoo Picnic & Car Show.

The annual event raises money for Zoo Kids Inc., a program that provides educational lessons at the zoo for underprivileged children.

“Labor Day honors union’s commitment to better wages, benefits and a better life for our families. Unions are proud to partner with the Louisville Zoo to support Zoo Kid’s Inc. and offer our children a hand up to a better life.” Todd Dunn, President of Greater Louisville United Labor Picnic Inc. & UAW 862 said.

This year, the unions donated $5,000 to the program. More than $100,000 has been donated over the past 10 years.

