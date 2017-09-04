When life gives Texas lemons, Louisville kids make lemonade

Kids in the Highlands raised more than $2,500 for Hurricane Harvey victims by selling Lemonade. (Source: Michael Williams/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sometimes children are our best teachers. A group of kids in Louisville decided to do something special on their day off school Monday to help people they don't even know.

In the Highlands, Amelia Fuller,7, came up with an idea to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

"At first, I had the idea to build a lemonade stand to help me raise money to get a camera," Fuller said. "But then my mommy showed me a bunch of the videos that happened in Texas. I decided to help raise money to help the hurricane people and pets."

When John Gage, a local teacher and musician, heard Amelia Fuller was having a lemonade stand to help Harvey victims, he marked the event on his calendar.

"This is the best way to teach," Gage said. "They learn how to respond to crisis in a loving, compassionate way. I'm an old man. It's almost making me tear up; it's powerful."

Amelia's brother, Everett, and her friends, Emma and Hailey, were also inspired.

"I wanted to help her so we can make money and help people in Texas," Hailey Washington, also 7, said.

"I saw these people saving a horse from the water from the hurricane and it was just sad," Emma Dewson, 6, said.

The kids set an initial goal to raise $1,000, but they passed that fairly quickly so they raised their goal to $2,000.

Everett Fuller, 5, has higher hopes.

"Mine is infinity," Everett said.

"We looked into two different organizations," Amelia's mother, Leigh Fuller, said. "The Hurricane Harvey relief fund that the mayor of Houston put together is one of them and Amelia is a huge animal lover. We are also giving to the Humane Society of Houston."

The simple idea of compassion is being learned at a young age. It's a reminder to everyone.

"You can make a difference," Leigh said. "Set your goal to it."

People also stopped by and d ropped off cookies and brownies for the kids to sell to help raise money. The children raised more than $2,500 on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.