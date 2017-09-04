Cards baseball team shows off poolside trick shot

UofL's baseball team showed off their basketball skills with a poolside trick shot on Labor Day. (Source: Twitter/@UofLBaseball)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL's baseball team showed off their basketball skills on Labor Day.

A video posted on the team's Twitter account shows an amazing poolside trick shot that involved 12 players, a slide, a trampoline and plastic goal.

Annual Labor Day Trick Shot...Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/UvgdCpERg8 — Louisville Baseball (@UofLBaseball) September 4, 2017

We don't know how long the team practiced or if it was their first take, but regardless, it's pretty impressive.

A post made earlier in the day showed the team playing other games at Coach Dan McDonnell's house.

