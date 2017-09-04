Louisville couple follows dream, opens homemade ice cream shop - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville couple follows dream, opens homemade ice cream shop

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fred Brown and Shaneca Cowherd spent much of the summer remodeling an old barbeque spot on Algonquin Parkway to open their dream business, a homemade ice cream shop.

Brown is an amateur boxer and Cowherd is a registered nurse. But most of the time they can be found at Mz Piggys, scooping treats for their customers.

Mz Piggys specializes in build-your-own concoctions that feature a variety of velvet-dipped ice cream and 20 different toppings, which can be piled on top of funnel cakes and homemade waffle bowls.

They also sell things like chili dogs, nachos and smoked chicken wings.

"People ask all the time, 'Why ice cream? Why not a strip club or another liquor store?'" Brown said. "Because it's positive. It brings smiles, it's not hurting anybody and it doesn't bring around negative people. So I like it."

Brown and Cowherd invested their own money into the business, without taking on any investors, loans or grants.

Mz Piggys is located at 701 Algonquin Parkway, and is open 12-9 p.m. every day.

