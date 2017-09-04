Arizona's JD Martinez hits 4 home runs, ties MLB record

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder J.D. Martinez, right, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Pedro Baez watches during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. This...

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Arizona Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Arizona Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez, right, gestures as he scores after hitting a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes stands at the plate during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 4, ...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - J.D. Martinez has hit four home runs for the Arizona Diamondbacks in a major league record-tying performance at Dodger Stadium.

Martinez became the 18th player in big league history to accomplish the feat when he kept connecting Monday night against Los Angeles. Scooter Gennett of the Cincinnati Reds hit four homers in a game earlier this season.

Martinez hit a two-run shot in the fourth off Dodgers starter Rich Hill. Martinez added solo homers in the seventh and eighth innings before capping his power show with a two-run drive in the ninth.

