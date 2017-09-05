Fewer Harvey victims at shelters doesn't end housing needs

Lawmakers meeting Tuesday face a daunting workload and fast-approaching deadlines, including the need to fund the government and increase the United States' $19.9 trillion debt ceiling by month's end.More >>
After Harvey, Texas faces a rebuilding effort that will draw not just on government money, but the efforts of construction companies and natural resources that might have otherwise gone to a wall.More >>
After wading through chest-deep water, a Texas firefighter found his fiancee’s wedding dress completely dry in his flooded house.More >>
The family called authorities and the gator was safely removed and placed in a more natural habitat.More >>
Officials across the northeast Caribbean have canceled flights, shuttered schools and urged people to hunker down indoors as Hurricane Irma barrels toward the area as a powerful Category 4 storm expected to...More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Officials across the northeast Caribbean have canceled flights, shuttered schools and urged people to hunker down indoors as Hurricane Irma barrels toward the area as a powerful Category 4 storm expected to...More >>
Lawmakers meeting Tuesday face a daunting workload and fast-approaching deadlines, including the need to fund the government and increase the United States' $19.9 trillion debt ceiling by month's end.More >>
Hurricane Harvey is estimated to leave behind a $190 billion negative economic impact. That would make it the costliest hurricane of all time.More >>
The most exposed consumers tend to be middle-class people who don't qualify for the law's income-based subsidies, including early retirees, self-employed professionals and business owners.More >>
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.More >>
A Texas city that lost its drinking water system to Harvey's floodwaters is struggling to restore serviceMore >>
The president and first lady load up cars and trucks with Harvey relief supplies at a church in suburban HoustonMore >>
A Texas city that lost its drinking water system to Harvey's floodwaters is struggling to restore serviceMore >>
Residents of a west Houston suburb are demanding answers about when they'll be able to return to their homes, which are still inundated with water more than a week after Harvey swamped the metropolitan areaMore >>
President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Harvey victims during his second trip to storm-ravaged Texas in the past weekMore >>
President Donald Trump is set to visit Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana; where he plans to survey Harvey damage, talk with residents and meet with volunteersMore >>
President Donald Trump is set to visit Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana _ where he plans to survey Harvey damage, talk with residents and meet with volunteersMore >>
Black smoke poured from a chimney and workers began hauling boxes out of the Russian consulate in San Francisco after the Trump administration ordered it closedMore >>
Thousands in Harvey's path return to see devastation for the first time.More >>
A Utah police officer's body camera video shows him handcuffing a screaming nurse after she refused to allow a blood to be drawn from an unconscious patientMore >>
