Clarification: Traffic Stop Shooting-News Employee story

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - In a story Sept. 5, The Associated Press reported that a photographer for a small news organization who was shot by a sheriff's deputy who mistook his camera for a weapon is uninterested in seeing the officer punished. The story should have made clear that the photographer specifically doesn't want the officer to lose his job.

