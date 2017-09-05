Police search house of Brazilian Olympic committee president

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - Federal police in Rio de Janeiro are searching the house of the president of the Brazilian Olympic committee.
An Associated Press photographer saw police at the house of Carlos Nuzman early Tuesday. Authorities did not take questions at the scene.
Police declined comment. A news conference was scheduled for later in the morning.
News portal G1 reported that police were also outside the Olympic headquarters in Rio.
French and Brazilian authorities have been working on a corruption investigation involving bribery surrounding the awarding of the 2016 Rio Games and the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.More >>
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.More >>
Trump has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Obama-era DACA program, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally.More >>
Trump has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Obama-era DACA program, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally.More >>
Floodwaters have receded in many areas hit hard by Harvey, but dozens of people are still cut off near the town of Liberty because of the swollen Trinity RiverMore >>
Floodwaters have receded in many areas hit hard by Harvey, but dozens of people are still cut off near the town of Liberty because of the swollen Trinity RiverMore >>
Experts say a combination of unusual factors turned Harvey into a monster, as the storm intensified just before it hit land, parked itself over one unfortunate area and dumped a record amount of rainMore >>
Experts say a combination of unusual factors turned Harvey into a monster, as the storm intensified just before it hit land, parked itself over one unfortunate area and dumped a record amount of rainMore >>
A Texas city that lost its drinking water system to Harvey's floodwaters is struggling to restore serviceMore >>
A Texas city that lost its drinking water system to Harvey's floodwaters is struggling to restore serviceMore >>
The president and first lady load up cars and trucks with Harvey relief supplies at a church in suburban HoustonMore >>
The president and first lady load up cars and trucks with Harvey relief supplies at a church in suburban HoustonMore >>
A Texas city that lost its drinking water system to Harvey's floodwaters is struggling to restore serviceMore >>
A Texas city that lost its drinking water system to Harvey's floodwaters is struggling to restore serviceMore >>
Residents of a west Houston suburb are demanding answers about when they'll be able to return to their homes, which are still inundated with water more than a week after Harvey swamped the metropolitan areaMore >>
Residents of a west Houston suburb are demanding answers about when they'll be able to return to their homes, which are still inundated with water more than a week after Harvey swamped the metropolitan areaMore >>
President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Harvey victims during his second trip to storm-ravaged Texas in the past weekMore >>
President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Harvey victims during his second trip to storm-ravaged Texas in the past weekMore >>
President Donald Trump is set to visit Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana; where he plans to survey Harvey damage, talk with residents and meet with volunteersMore >>
President Donald Trump is set to visit Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana; where he plans to survey Harvey damage, talk with residents and meet with volunteersMore >>
President Donald Trump is set to visit Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana _ where he plans to survey Harvey damage, talk with residents and meet with volunteersMore >>
President Donald Trump is set to visit Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana _ where he plans to survey Harvey damage, talk with residents and meet with volunteersMore >>
Black smoke poured from a chimney and workers began hauling boxes out of the Russian consulate in San Francisco after the Trump administration ordered it closedMore >>
Black smoke poured from a chimney and workers began hauling boxes out of the Russian consulate in San Francisco after the Trump administration ordered it closedMore >>