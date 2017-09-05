Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend while he was holding child

A Madisonville woman is accused of stabbing a man who was holding a child.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, deputies were sent to check out a call about someone who had been stabbed and was lying in the front yard of a home in the 1800 block of Crestview Drive.

When deputies got to the scene the victim told them he and his girlfriend, 28-year-old Elanda Tidwell, had gotten into a verbal argument.

The victim told deputies that as he was trying to leave the home with his small child, who he was holding in his arms, Tidwell came at him aggressively with a knife.

The sheriff's office says Tidwell stabbed the victim in the leg. He was taken to Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville to be treated for non-life-threating injuries.

Tidwell was arrested and taken to the Hopkins County Jail. She is charged with assault and wanton endangerment.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.