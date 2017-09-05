Hot Take Tuesday: Who's saying what about the world of sports?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You'll have to excuse some of our colleagues. They enjoyed a Labor Day weekend packed with college football and some didn't get their scorched-earth takes in on time.

Nonetheless, several others persisted. Enjoy the Hot Take Tuesday for Sept. 5, 2017, and feel free to share your own by emailing us at hottakes@wave3.com:

Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer (Follow on Twitter)

Clint Dempsey shouldn't start for the US men's national soccer team ever again. Dempsey is easily the most well-known and liked member of the team, but he's no longer a 90-minute man. He needs to be a super sub, and come off the bench to give the team a spark in the last 30 minutes. It's time for the veteran to step aside from a leading role and make way for a young Christian Pulisic to grow into the leadership role for which he's destined.

Kent Taylor, Sports Director (Follow on Twitter)

+ We are holding Lamar Jackson to an unreasonable standard. His performance on Saturday night was among the best in school history, with more than 480 total yards. We need to sit back and enjoy watching a player who is the most versatile and electric to ever play the position at UofL.

+ Tom Allen and his Indiana Hoosiers lost their opener, but did capture the moment on Thursday night. They led No. 2 Ohio State in the third quarter. They have the attention of a fickle fan base; now they need to capitalize on the moment with a win at Virginia this weekend.

John Boel, Anchorman (Follow on Twitter)

Aaron Rodgers begins his 13th NFL season this weekend, 10th as starter. The Packers have won a grand total of one Super Bowl in that time, the only one they've been in. The guy before Rodgers, the Ironman Brett Favre, who over 16 seasons who won three consecutive MVPs, also won a grand total of one Super Bowl. The most epic squandering of top quarterback talent in history is in Green Bay. And it isn't even close.

John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media (Follow on Twitter)

Got a few things after the first full week of the college football season:

+ Thanks to Odell Beckham Jr., college wideouts now try to catch everything with one hand. On the sideline for the Ohio State-Indiana and Louisville-Purdue games, I saw dozens of instances where dudes went through warm-ups trying to look cool.

+ Keep an eye on that Tennessee-Indiana State line. It's a short week for a team coming off an emotional win with SEC rival Florida looming in Week 3, the quintessential trap game.

+ How about Jackson State getting 64.5 points at TCU on Saturday, and limiting the Horned Frogs to a 63-0 decision?

