Tropical Storm Jose expected to become hurricane

Jose is expected to move toward the northwest later in the week. (Source: National Hurricane Center)

(RNN) – The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Jose, which formed in the Atlantic on Tuesday, is expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday. Jose is the 10th named storm of the season.

At 11 p.m. ET, Jose was packing 50 mph winds and was moving west at 14 mph. The storm isn’t near land, so no warnings are in effect.

The NHC says the storm could become a major hurricane. It is expected to continue to move westward, and then more to the northwest later in the week.

Tropical Depression 13 is trying to organize into a tropical storm off the coast of Mexico. It's forecast to be a named storm within the next 48 hours.

However, Jose is coming behind Hurricane Irma, a dangerous Category 5 hurricane that the National Hurricane Center is calling “potentially catastrophic.” It's still unclear how Irma will affect the United States, though Florida is bracing for a possible hit.

A hurricane warning due to Irma is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba, St. Eustatius, Saint Maarten, Saint Martin, Saint Barthelemy, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra.

#Irma is the strongest #hurricane in the Atlantic basin outside of the Caribbean Sea & Gulf of Mexico in NHC records https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/P8ebbQJR4k — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

A hurricane watch is in effect for Guadeloupe, the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti, Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas, Turks and Caicos Islands and Southeastern Bahamas.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Guadeloupe and Dominica, as well as the Dominican Republic from south of Cabo Engao to Isla Saona and for Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince.

Florida is currently preparing for the possibility of Irma. Gov. Rick Scott has already declared a state of emergency to give counties and cities time to prepare.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.