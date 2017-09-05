Paducah man behind bars after traffic stop

The University of Louisville athletic complex at the Kentucky Fairgrounds was hardly recognizable Tuesday, full from floor to ceiling with boxes.More >>
The University of Louisville athletic complex at the Kentucky Fairgrounds was hardly recognizable Tuesday, full from floor to ceiling with boxes.More >>
Erick Garcia Martinez, 32, allegedly hit the victim in the 3100 block of South Second Street at 4:19 p.m. on Aug, 27.More >>
Erick Garcia Martinez, 32, allegedly hit the victim in the 3100 block of South Second Street at 4:19 p.m. on Aug, 27.More >>
The wreck was reported near the intersection of North Hurstbourne Parkway and LaGrange Road shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The wreck was reported near the intersection of North Hurstbourne Parkway and LaGrange Road shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
A Spencer County man turned a Facebook post into an massive outpouring of support for Hurricane Harvey victims.More >>
A Spencer County man turned a Facebook post into an massive outpouring of support for Hurricane Harvey victims.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the area of Broadway and Hancock Street at about 11 p.m.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the area of Broadway and Hancock Street at about 11 p.m.More >>