Police: Man dragged victim for hundreds of feet under vehicle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is accused of hitting another man with his vehicle and dragging him hundreds of feet causing life threatening injuries.

Erick Garcia Martinez, 32, allegedly hit the victim in the 3100 block of South Second Street at 4:19 p.m. on Aug, 27.

The victim was dragged for approximately 375 feet and suffered a fractured skull, a severed femoral artery, a collapsed lung, eight broken ribs and road rash, according to an arrest report.

Police obtained surveillance video and were able to identify Martinez.

Martinez was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Sept. 4 and charged with assault, fleeing or evading police and Immigrations and Naturalization detainer.

