UofL athletes load semi full of supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville athletic complex at the Kentucky Fairgrounds was hardly recognizable Tuesday, full from floor to ceiling with boxes.

Those boxes were filled with supplies, headed to victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Everything from athletic supplies and apparel, Adidas shoes, toiletries, diapers and many other supplies, all gathered by the program and loaded into the back of a semi truck by student-athletes.

"We're serving, we're giving back," Chris Morgan, Director of Player development for Louisville FCA said. "We've been blessed with Adidas, they've blessed beyond comprehension. Now what we can do, we can bless other people in return. People's light shines the greatest when we serve."

Morgan said it's hard to feel good when you know other people are having a hard time, but Tuesday's event made them feel like they were doing their part.

