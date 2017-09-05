Venus Williams, Sam Querrey aim for US Open semifinals

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger). Sam Querrey, of the United States, serves against Mischa Zverev, of Germany, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Venus Williams, of the United States, returns a shot from Carla Suarez-Navarro, of Spain, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) - Venus Williams is trying to reach the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time since 2010.

Sam Querrey can end a drought that's even longer for American men.

The ninth-seeded Williams meets No. 13 Petra Kvitova on Tuesday night in a quarterfinal matchup of former Grand Slam champions. The 17th-seeded Querrey takes on No. 28 Kevin Anderson of South Africa.

The U.S. hasn't had a men's semifinalist at its home major since Andy Roddick in 2006. The Americans haven't had any men's Grand Slam champion since Roddick won the tournament in 2003.

Another American, Sloane Stephens, faces No. 16 Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia. Ranked 83rd, Stephens is bidding to become the seventh player outside the top 50 to reach the semis since the computer rankings began in 1975.

The other men's quarterfinal pits Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

