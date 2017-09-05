New Feast BBQ location to open in early 2018

Feast BBQ will open a third location in early 2018 (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) – A third Feast BBQ location is coming to WAVE Country.

The popular restaurant chain announced Tuesday it will open a third location, this one in Jeffersontown’s Historic Gaslight Square District.

The new location will be in a refurbished former muffler repair shop, located at the corner of Taylorsville Road and Watterson Trail.

We are very excited about the plans for that corner,” said Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf. “The much-anticipated opening of Feast BBQ compliments the synergy created by the many recent entrepreneurial efforts taking place on Gaslight Square. We’re pleased that downtown Jeffersontown has become an investment site of choice.”

The Jeffersontown location will join Nulu and New Albany locations already open.

Feast BBQ was voted Best Barbecue Restaurant in several Louisville publications.

According to a release from HiCotton Hospitality, the new restaurant is already under construction and expected to open in early 2018.

