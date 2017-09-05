Angel Tree registration open for 2017 season

Families can now register with the Salvation Army, for assistance with gifts and toys for their children this holiday season. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The 34th annual Angel Tree is officially underway.

Families can now register with the Salvation Army, for assistance with gifts and toys for their children this holiday season.

All interested parents or guardians must pick up a registration appointment letter between Sept. 5 and Oct. 5, and they will be provided a specific date and time to register the children.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Facebook post turns out truckloads for Harvey survivors

+ Louisville couple follows dream, opens homemade ice cream shop

+ Motorcyclist on deadly crash: 'I wish people would pay more attention'

Those letters can be picked up between 9:00 a.m. ad 4:00 p.m. weekdays at the salvacation Army reception desk, at 911 S. Brook St.

Last year, the Salvation Army helped more than 7,200 children and 3,000 families during the holidays.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.