September 5, 2017

Highlands Festival
Saturday
1-11pm
900 Block of Baxter Avenue
100 local art and craft booths
Local music, art and food
Benefits the Arrow Fund
HighlandsFest.com
The Barre Code Boot Camp
Saturday
10am
Middletown, 12442 Shelbyville Road
Collecting donations for Blessings in a Backpack
(502) 749-2951
TheBarreCode.com/Studio/Middletown
Register on EventBrite
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.