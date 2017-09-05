September 5, 2017 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

September 5, 2017

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Connect

Highlands Festival

Saturday
1-11pm
900 Block of Baxter Avenue
100 local art and craft booths
Local music, art and food
Benefits the Arrow Fund
HighlandsFest.com

The Barre Code Boot Camp

Saturday
10am
Middletown, 12442 Shelbyville Road
Collecting donations for Blessings in a Backpack
(502) 749-2951
TheBarreCode.com/Studio/Middletown
Register on EventBrite

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly