Trump's decision to end immigrant program unleashes protests

President Trump tells Congress to "get ready to do your job" when it comes to deciding the fate of young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Carlos Esteban, 31, of Woodbridge, Va., a nursing student and recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA, rallies with others in support of DACA outside of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, Se...

(Nathan Lambrecht/The Monitor via AP). Tania Chavez, left, reacts as she listens to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announce the end of the program that protects immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children, known as DACA, during a gathering...

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). An unidentified woman holds a sign out her window as she drives through rush hour traffic in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. President Donald Trump on Tuesday began dismantling the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, o...

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Diego Rios, 23, of Rockville, Md., rallies in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, outside of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. President Donald Trump will end ...

By The Associated Press

Protests are underway after President Donald Trump's decision to phase out a program for thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the United States illegally as children.

Police in New York handcuffed and removed over a dozen immigration activists who briefly blocked Fifth Avenue in Manhattan in front of Trump Tower. The protest Tuesday began with a march down the street and grew to about 400 people. Some cried as they held hands during a sit-in.

In Chicago, Mayor Rahm Emanuel told youths at a high school with a large number of students in the country illegally that they are welcome. The mayor says Chicago schools will be a "Trump-free zone."

In Los Angeles, city and county officials plan to express their opposition at midday.

