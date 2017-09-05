2 charged after separate cybercrimes investigations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two men were arrested in separate cases over the Labor Day weekend after they arranged online meetings for sex with minors.

The first arrest was made Saturday. Investigators with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office Cybercrimes Unit say Donald Lynn Martin, 68, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, arranged a meeting with someone he believed was a minor for sex.

Martin was taken into custody after arriving at the meeting location. A search of his car revealed several sexual devices and a loaded handgun.

The second arrest was made around 6:45 p.m. on Labor Day at a home in the Deer Park neighborhood. Cybercrimes Unit investigators say Shawn Matthew Grescel, 30, met an undercover investigator online posing as a minor and asked to meet the person for sex.

Both Martin and Grescel were booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on a charge of prohibited use of electronic communications system to procure a minor for sex.

