Former reserve police officer, little league president accused of theft from league

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - A former reserve police officer who was also the president of a little league is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from the league.

Charles Deaton, 38, is facing a theft charge. He was the president of the Charlestown Little League. He was a reserve officer for the Charlestown Police Department and was placed on administrative leave when the allegations surfaced in fall of 2016, according to the Charlestown Police Chief. Deaton resigned as a reserve officer in March of 2017.

Indiana State Police started looking into the case in November of 2016, they spoke to Deaton on 3 separate occasions. According to court documents, Deaton told police that he withdrew $1,000 for Booster Day in May 2016. Deaton told police he had fallen on hard times and took about $300 out of the $1,000 he withdrew from the bank.

WAVE 3 News did speak to Deaton, he claims that he didn't steal any money and this was a misunderstanding.

Deaton was a reserve officer for Charlestown Police for the past eight years. The position was unpaid, and was on a volunteer basis with a role of supporting full-time officers.

The Charlestown Little League now has a new board and president.

This story will be updated.

