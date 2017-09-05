Cards drop a spot to #17 in AP poll

Lamar Jackson tries to back into the end zone against Purdue on Saturday. (Source: John P. Wise/WAVE3.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:



1. Alabama (60) 1-0 1524 1

2. Ohio St. (1) 1-0 1445 2

3. Clemson 1-0 1317 5

4. Penn St. 1-0 1303 6

5. Oklahoma 1-0 1253 7

6. Southern Cal 1-0 1224 4

7. Washington 1-0 1083 8

8. Michigan 1-0 1051 11

9. Wisconsin 1-0 979 9

10. Florida St. 0-1 976 3

11. Oklahoma St. 1-0 950 10

12. LSU 1-0 898 13

13. Auburn 1-0 873 12

14. Stanford 1-0 772 14

15. Georgia 1-0 685 15

16. Miami 1-0 537 18

17. Louisville 1-0 529 16

18. Virginia Tech 1-0 490 21

19. Kansas St. 1-0 398 20

20. Washington St. 1-0 216 24

21. South Florida 2-0 207 19

22. Florida 0-1 164 17

23. TCU 1-0 154 -

24. Notre Dame 1-0 141 -

25. Tennessee 1-0 124 25

Others receiving votes: Utah 96, UCLA 82, West Virginia 70, Colorado 65, Maryland 45, Oregon 44, South Carolina 44, Boise St. 22, Northwestern 20, Houston 14, San Diego St. 11, Texas Tech 4, Kentucky 4, Iowa 3, California 2, Navy 1, Vanderbilt 1, Pittsburgh 1, Mississippi St. 1, Nebraska 1, Michigan St. 1.

