Cards drop a spot to #17 in AP poll - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cards drop a spot to #17 in AP poll

By Kent Taylor, Sports Director
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
    
    1. Alabama (60)    1-0    1524    1
    2. Ohio St. (1)    1-0    1445    2
    3. Clemson    1-0    1317    5
    4. Penn St.    1-0    1303    6
    5. Oklahoma    1-0    1253    7
    6. Southern Cal    1-0    1224    4
    7. Washington    1-0    1083    8
    8. Michigan    1-0    1051    11
    9. Wisconsin    1-0    979    9
    10. Florida St.    0-1    976    3
    11. Oklahoma St.    1-0    950    10
    12. LSU    1-0    898    13
    13. Auburn    1-0    873    12
    14. Stanford    1-0    772    14
    15. Georgia    1-0    685    15
    16. Miami    1-0    537    18
    17. Louisville    1-0    529    16
    18. Virginia Tech    1-0    490    21
    19. Kansas St.    1-0    398    20
    20. Washington St.    1-0    216    24
    21. South Florida    2-0    207    19
    22. Florida    0-1    164    17
    23. TCU    1-0    154    -
    24. Notre Dame    1-0    141    -
    25. Tennessee    1-0    124    25    

Others receiving votes: Utah 96, UCLA 82, West Virginia 70, Colorado 65, Maryland 45, Oregon 44, South Carolina 44, Boise St. 22, Northwestern 20, Houston 14, San Diego St. 11, Texas Tech 4, Kentucky 4, Iowa 3, California 2, Navy 1, Vanderbilt 1, Pittsburgh 1, Mississippi St. 1, Nebraska 1, Michigan St. 1.

