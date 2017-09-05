Owensboro company expanding, adding 20 jobs

Gryphon Environmental LLC, which makes industrial drying systems for food processors, paper manufacturers, the municipal wastewater treatment market and other industries, will invest more than $1.76 million and create 20 full-time jobs as it moves to a larger facility within Owensboro, Gov. Matt Bevin announced today.

“Gryphon Environmental’s investment and new job creation represents the kind of opportunity our administration seeks to create by improving Kentucky’s business climate,” Gov. Bevin said. “This is a win for both the company and the Owensboro area. As a designer, producer and supplier of advanced manufacturing equipment, Gryphon’s success will encourage and facilitate growth among other Kentucky industries in the future.”

Gryphon, currently located on Fairview Drive in Owensboro, plans to lease a larger facility to increase production and more than triple its workforce from nine employees to 29. The relocation also gives Gryphon space to grow in the future.

“We are pleased to plan growth and work with the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The state has been a positive promoter of Gryphon and continues to show the support that enables more rapid expansion,” Gryphon president and CEO Tid Griffin said.

Tax incentives were approved for up to $400,000 through the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based incentive allows a company to keep a portion of its investment by meeting targets.

In addition, Gryphon can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network. Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives.

