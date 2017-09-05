Random drug testing begins at Henderson County Schools

Random student drug testing is starting this week at Henderson County Schools.

We're told that 10 students will be selected at random from the high school and three students will be selected from both North Middle School and South Middle School. There are 800 students from all three schools that could be selected.

This will happen throughout the week, with the day and time of selection also occurring at random.

We're told all students information will remain confidential. Parents will be notified if their child is one of the randomly selected.

If any results come back positive, counseling will be offered to that student.

