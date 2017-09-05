Police called to large fight at PRP High School - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police called to large fight at PRP High School

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Police were called to Pleasure Ridge Park (PRP) High School Tuesday morning to break up a fight. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Police were called to Pleasure Ridge Park (PRP) High School Tuesday morning to break up a fight. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police were called to Pleasure Ridge Park (PRP) High School Tuesday morning to break up a fight.

It happened around 8:30 a.m.

>> More JCPS News

Police say the fight involved about five girls, who are students at PRP.

One of them was taken into custody for hitting a school administrator.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly