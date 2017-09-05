Owensboro man arrested after conducting drug scam on undercover officer

An Owensboro man is in jail after police say he sold people fake drugs.

According to a press release from the Ohio County Sheriff's Department, 18-year old Matthew Newton, of Owensboro, contacted people on social media and set up drug deals in Hartford and Beaver Dam. The release states, Newton took the person's money and then handed them what was supposed to be marijuana.

Deputies say Newton pulled the scam on an undercover officer the first time. Deputies say he was arrested the second time.

He's facing numerous charges including trafficking in marijuana and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

