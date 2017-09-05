Child sent to hospital in Scott County bus crash

More than a dozen students were on a bus when it was rear-ended Monday morning in Scott County. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) - More than a dozen students were on a bus when it was rear-ended Monday morning in Scott County.

The bus was on its way from Lexington Elementary to Scottsburg Middle School when it was hit at the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 3.

One student was taken to the hospital and five others were checked out at the scene and released to their parents, according to officials.

The condition of the student who went to the hospital is not known.

