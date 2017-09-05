NFL: Dolphins-Bucs will not be played in Miami this week

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) - The Miami Dolphins' season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be played in Miami this week, but may be moved to a neutral site because of Hurricane Irma, the NFL said Tuesday.
If the game is not relocated, it will be postponed until November, when the teams share the same bye week.
Kickoff had been scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT, but Irma is forecast to threaten South Florida this weekend. The NFL decided against switching the game to Thursday night in Miami.
"In the interest of public safety in light of the current state of emergency, the NFL, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, has decided that playing an NFL game in South Florida this week is not appropriate," the league said in a statement.
"The league will continue to examine other options, including playing the game this Sunday at a neutral site or in Miami later this season."
A decision on when and where to play is expected by Wednesday.
"We're going to keep practicing and getting ready for the game until somebody tells us different," Dolphins coach Adam Gase said.
"I want to play today if we could," Miami receiver Jarvis Landry said.
The teams would prefer to avoid moving the game to the weekend of Nov. 19, because it would mean both teams would play their entire season without a break.
"Like 16 weeks straight?" Landry said. "It's a long season, let's be honest about it. We could use that bye."
Irma is forecast to be a major hurricane as it approaches Florida late this week.
"I've never been through anything like that," said Gase, a Michigan native in his second season with the Dolphins. "I don't know what to expect. I just want our guys to think, 'Hey, we know what we're doing.'"
Quarterback Jay Cutler, who joined the Dolphins a month ago, said this is also his first flirtation with a hurricane. He acknowledged the distraction for players as they worry about their families and preparations, but said a change in the kickoff won't faze them.
"We're open to anything," Cutler said. "This team is young and flexible, and they're ready to rock."
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Young immigrants shielded from deportation by a program that President Donald Trump is expected to end are battling to keep those protections while preparing for the worstMore >>
Young immigrants shielded from deportation by a program that President Donald Trump is expected to end are battling to keep those protections while preparing for the worstMore >>
US ambassador says North Korean's leader is 'begging for war' as UN Security Council members push for more sanctions.More >>
US ambassador says North Korean's leader is 'begging for war' as UN Security Council members push for more sanctions.More >>
Houston's mayor insists that America's fourth-largest city is "open for business," but major disasters that Harvey created are by no means resolvedMore >>
Houston's mayor insists that America's fourth-largest city is "open for business," but major disasters that Harvey created are by no means resolvedMore >>
Floodwaters have receded in many areas hit hard by Harvey, but dozens of people are still cut off near the town of Liberty because of the swollen Trinity RiverMore >>
Floodwaters have receded in many areas hit hard by Harvey, but dozens of people are still cut off near the town of Liberty because of the swollen Trinity RiverMore >>
Experts say a combination of unusual factors turned Harvey into a monster, as the storm intensified just before it hit land, parked itself over one unfortunate area and dumped a record amount of rainMore >>
Experts say a combination of unusual factors turned Harvey into a monster, as the storm intensified just before it hit land, parked itself over one unfortunate area and dumped a record amount of rainMore >>
A Texas city that lost its drinking water system to Harvey's floodwaters is struggling to restore serviceMore >>
A Texas city that lost its drinking water system to Harvey's floodwaters is struggling to restore serviceMore >>
The president and first lady load up cars and trucks with Harvey relief supplies at a church in suburban HoustonMore >>
The president and first lady load up cars and trucks with Harvey relief supplies at a church in suburban HoustonMore >>
A Texas city that lost its drinking water system to Harvey's floodwaters is struggling to restore serviceMore >>
A Texas city that lost its drinking water system to Harvey's floodwaters is struggling to restore serviceMore >>
Residents of a west Houston suburb are demanding answers about when they'll be able to return to their homes, which are still inundated with water more than a week after Harvey swamped the metropolitan areaMore >>
Residents of a west Houston suburb are demanding answers about when they'll be able to return to their homes, which are still inundated with water more than a week after Harvey swamped the metropolitan areaMore >>
President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Harvey victims during his second trip to storm-ravaged Texas in the past weekMore >>
President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Harvey victims during his second trip to storm-ravaged Texas in the past weekMore >>