Louisville archdiocese moves to new headquarters

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Roman Catholic Church in Louisville has a new home.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Pastoral Center opened for business today at now has a new location. The new building sits on the site of the former Holy Family School at 3940 Poplar Level Road.

The building, which incorporates part of the old school building, will have 52 offices and several meeting rooms.

The old site, the Chancery in the 200 block of E. College Street, closed last week.

