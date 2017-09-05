Police identify 4 suspects accused of stealing $1,400 in merchandise from Ulta in Paducah

Four men face rape charges for having sex with an underage girl while she was "highly intoxicated," according to police.More >>
Four men face rape charges for having sex with an underage girl while she was "highly intoxicated," according to police.More >>
A massive collection is underway in WAVE Country to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
A massive collection is underway in WAVE Country to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Dozens of people attended a meeting Tuesday night about a proposed 8-story apartment complex in the heart of Saint Matthews.More >>
Dozens of people attended a meeting Tuesday night about a proposed 8-story apartment complex in the heart of Saint Matthews.More >>
If the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville were to close, Kentucky would become the first state in the nation without an abortion clinic.More >>
If the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville were to close, Kentucky would become the first state in the nation without an abortion clinic.More >>
Crum suffered a stroke in late August. However, just a few days later the former University of Louisville basketball coach is home with his dogs and feeling good.More >>
Crum suffered a stroke in late August. However, just a few days later the former University of Louisville basketball coach is home with his dogs and feeling good.More >>