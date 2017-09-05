Louisville protesters defend DACA, McConnell stands with Trump

Protesters called the decision to end DACA cruel and urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to act. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Protesters swarmed the Louisville office of Senator Mitch McConnell Tuesday afternoon in response to President Trump's administration eliminating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The program essentially shields young immigrants from deportation for a limited time if they were brought to the United States as children.

It is a two-year deportation deferral, which allows the person with DACA to work legally in the U.S. The permit must be renewed every two years and costs about $500 to apply.

Protesters called the decision cruel and urged the Senate Majority Leader to act.

One woman choked back tears as she shared her story. "I'm just sick and tired and all I want is to… Is live my life without having that fear in the back of my mind," she said.

McConnell responded to the DACA decision in a statement Tuesday morning:

"President Obama wrongly believed he had the authority to re-write our immigration law. Today's action by President Trump corrects that fundamental mistake. "This Congress will continue working on securing our border and ensuring a lawful system of immigration that works."

President Trump's actions give Congress six months to work on a solution before permits will stop being renewed for those already covered by DACA.

No new permits will be granted, but they can be renewed for people whose permits expire in the next six months, as long as the application is completed by Oct. 5, 2017.

The administration has promised no permits will be revoked before they expire.

