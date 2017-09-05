New girlfriend of murder suspect pleads guilty to stealing Crystal Rogers signs

Crystal Rogers disappeared in July 2015. Police have named her boyfriend at the time as the main suspect. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The new girlfriend of the main suspect in the disappearance of Bardstown woman Crystal Rogers has pleaded guilty to stealing signs about the missing mother of five.

Crystal Maupin pleaded guilty to theft charges in court Tuesday.

She will not spend time in jail, as long as she stays out of trouble.

As part of the agreement she must write a letter of apology to Crystal Roger's mother, Sherry Ballard.

Maupin is the girlfriend of Brooks Houck. He is the father of Crystal Rogers' youngest child.

Rogers disappeared in July 2015. Detectives believe she was murdered.

No one has been charged, but Houck was named a suspect in 2015. Police say he was the last person to see her.

