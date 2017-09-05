Pleasant Ridge resident arrested for threatening Charlestown mayor

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - A man who lives in Pleasant Ridge was arrested for threatening the mayor of Charlestown, Indiana in a social media post.

Police arrested Casey Burkhead Saturday and charged him with felony intimidation.

His arrest stems from a Facebook post officers discovered in which Burkhead threatened to stab Mayor Bob Hall in the face.

It comes after months of heated debate over the city's redevelopment of Pleasant Ridge, a low-income neighborhood.

"Clearly this crossed a line," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said. "It's the sort of thing that I can't tolerate as a prosecutor - public officials being threatened with violent assaults for what they're doing."

When police questioned Burkhead about the post, they say he told them he was upset with Mayor Hall for driving down home prices in his neighborhood.

Burkhead felt the post was within his right to free speech, but police disagreed.

