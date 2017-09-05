Former LMPD Asst. Chief named Bardstown Police Chief - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Former LMPD Asst. Chief named Bardstown Police Chief

Kim Kraeszig (Source: WAVE 3 News) Kim Kraeszig (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Former LMPD Assistant Chief Kim Kraeszig was named Bardstown Police Chief Tuesday.

The Bardstown City Council voted unanimously for Kraeszig in an executive session.

Kraeszig will be sworn in on Tuesday, Sept. 12, according to Mayor J. Richard Heaton.

